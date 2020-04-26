Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr. dies in shooting near his hometown

Dexter Rentz Jr., a member of Louisville's 2020 recruiting class, died after a Saturday night shooting in Orlando, Florida. According to Orlando police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 11:20 p.m. Four people sustained injuries in the shooting, but Rentz was the only victim to die of his wounds. Officers pursued a car driving away from the area of the shooting, but later said it was not related to the incident. Other details of what happened aren't yet publicly known.

Rentz signed with Louisville in December. A three-star athlete from Ocoee, Florida, Rentz had played receiver and defensive back in high school. He was recruited to the Cardinals as an athlete and was slotted to be a receiver.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."

Several of Rentz's teammates and coaches took to social media Saturday night and Sunday morning to mourn his loss. Among them was fellow Cardinals signee Lovie Jenkins, Rentz's teammate at Ocoee High School.