Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr. dies in shooting near his hometown
Rentz was a three-star member of the Cardinals' 2020 recruiting class from Ocoee, Florida
Dexter Rentz Jr., a member of Louisville's 2020 recruiting class, died after a Saturday night shooting in Orlando, Florida. According to Orlando police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 11:20 p.m. Four people sustained injuries in the shooting, but Rentz was the only victim to die of his wounds. Officers pursued a car driving away from the area of the shooting, but later said it was not related to the incident. Other details of what happened aren't yet publicly known.
Rentz signed with Louisville in December. A three-star athlete from Ocoee, Florida, Rentz had played receiver and defensive back in high school. He was recruited to the Cardinals as an athlete and was slotted to be a receiver.
"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."
Several of Rentz's teammates and coaches took to social media Saturday night and Sunday morning to mourn his loss. Among them was fellow Cardinals signee Lovie Jenkins, Rentz's teammate at Ocoee High School.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU, SEC dominate 2020 NFL Draft picks
The Tigers, coming off a national championship, also broke the SEC record for most picks by...
-
Intraconference college football in 2020
With universities likely reopening at different times amid the coronavirus, a national season...
-
College football's 2020 breakout stars
Which player will become a nationwide household name next season? Our staff makes their picks
-
First round draft picks by star ranking
There were plenty of high school stars living out professional dreams on Thursday night
-
SEC, LSU set NFL Draft 1st round records
It was an SEC-heavy first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night
-
Norwood aims to triumph through tragedy
Overcoming obstacles and making his own path, Norwood has a support system rooting for his...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game