The Toledo Rockets will take on the Louisville Cardinals in the 2025 Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. Toledo closed out the regular season with a 21-3 win at Central Michigan on Nov. 29, while Louisville downed Kentucky 41-0 that same day. The Rockets (8-4), who tied for second in the MAC at 6-2, have won four in a row. They'll be led by interim head coach Robert Weiner after Jason Candle left for UConn. The Cardinals (8-4), who tied for seventh in the ACC, have lost three of four. Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason is not expected to play after being injured in the regular-season finale. Louisville defensive linemen Rene Konga and Wesley Bailey have both opted out of this game, while leading receiver Chris Bell is out with an injury.

Kickoff from Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., is at 2 p.m. ET. Louisville leads the all-time series 5-3. The Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Toledo odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Toledo vs. Louisville picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Louisville. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Louisville vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Louisville spread Louisville -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Toledo vs. Louisville over/under 43.5 points Toledo vs. Louisville money line Louisville -314, Toledo +251

How to make Toledo vs. Louisville picks

SportsLine's model is going Over (44.5) on the total. The Over has hit in four of Toledo's last seven games, and in four of Louisville's last 10. The Rockets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Cardinals are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The model has Toledo running backs Chip Trayanum and Connor Walendzak combining to rush for more than 110 yards and one touchdown, while Louisville quarterback Miller Moss will throw for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns. The teams are projected to combine for 51 points as the Over clears in more than 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Louisville vs. Toledo, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?