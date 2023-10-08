No. 25 Louisville picked up a program-defining win Saturday evening, upsetting 10th-ranked Notre Dame 33-20 in front of a sold-out L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. It didn't take long to see that a special night could be in store for the Cardinals.
Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley intercepted a pass intended for Rico Flores Jr. on the fourth play of the game as Sam Hartman threw his first interception in a Notre Dame uniform, snapping a streak of 149 pass attempts without a pick. Louisville was able to open a 7-0 lead off of Riley's interception. Notre Dame answered on its first drive in the second quarter as Hartman hit walk-on Jordan Faison for a 34-yard touchdown.
The two teams traded field goals to open the second half. Notre Dame would then go three-and-out before Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan scored on a 45-yard touchdown run, and it was all downhill for the Irish from there.
Jordan had a 21-yard rushing touchdown to open the fourth quarter, giving Louisville a 24-10 lead. The Cardinals kicked a field goal on their next drive to extend the gap to two touchdowns and make it imperative for Notre Dame to respond.
There goes @JaJo_25 ... AGAIN 🔥— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) October 8, 2023
📺: ABC#GoCards pic.twitter.com/vYavfMw2mq
Hartman and the Irish offense took the field down 27-13 with 7:31 left to play. Hartman dropped back on the first play from scrimmage and uncorked a deep ball down the right sideline that was picked off by Louisville defensive back Devin Neal, who returned the interception 34 yards to Notre Dame's 10-yard line. Louisville tacked on another field goal and took total control from that point. Louisville picked off Hartman for a third time with 1:10 left to play to completely shut the door on a comeback attempt.
When the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter, Louisville had secured its second top-10 win in as many seasons. The Cardinals knocked off No. 10 Wake Forest -- led by then-starting quarterback Sam Hartman -- last season. Hartman also threw three interceptions against Louisville in that loss. With the win, first-year Cardinals coach and alum Jeff Brohm now has four wins against AP top 10 opponents in his career.
Louisville's win also snapped Notre Dame's 30-game winning streak against ACC programs after the Irish had already added to that total this season with wins against NC State and Duke.