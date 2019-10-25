Louisville vs. Clemson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Louisville vs. Clemson football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. No. 3 Clemson (away)
Current Records: Louisville 4-2-0; Clemson 6-0-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisville can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Louisville and Clemson will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Cardinal Stadium. The teams both have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Last week, the Cardinals narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Wake Forest 62-59. QB Evan Conley did work as he picked up 79 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw two passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Conley's 50-yard TD bomb to WR Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Clemson brought a five-game winning streak into their game against Florida State last week; they left with a six-game streak. Clemson blew past Florida State 45-14. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing.
Their wins bumped Louisville to 4-2 and Clemson to 6-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals rank 16th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 489 on average. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the third fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 254.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Clemson 77 vs. Louisville 16
- Sep 16, 2017 - Clemson 47 vs. Louisville 21
- Oct 01, 2016 - Clemson 42 vs. Louisville 36
- Sep 17, 2015 - Clemson 20 vs. Louisville 17
