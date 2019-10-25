Louisville vs. Clemson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. No. 3 Clemson (away)

Current Records: Louisville 4-2-0; Clemson 6-0-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisville can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Louisville and Clemson will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Cardinal Stadium. The teams both have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Last week, the Cardinals narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Wake Forest 62-59. QB Evan Conley did work as he picked up 79 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw two passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Conley's 50-yard TD bomb to WR Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Clemson brought a five-game winning streak into their game against Florida State last week; they left with a six-game streak. Clemson blew past Florida State 45-14. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing.

Their wins bumped Louisville to 4-2 and Clemson to 6-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals rank 16th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 489 on average. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the third fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 254.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last five years.