The Louisville Cardinals (5-5) blew Syracuse out last week and will face another ACC opponent in Week 12. They'll visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-7) at Wallace Wade Stadium on Thursday. Duke has dropped six consecutive games and is winless against ACC teams this season. The Cardinals need one more win to secure bowl eligibility. Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is questionable with an upper-body injury.

Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 20-point road favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any Duke vs. Louisville picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 12 of the 2021 season on a 36-23 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Duke and locked in its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Duke vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Duke spread: Louisville -20

Louisville vs. Duke over-under: 60.5 points

Louisville vs. Duke money line: Louisville -1400, Duke +800

LOU: The total has gone under in four of Louisville's last five games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS in their previous five home games



Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread on the road in 2021. While they've only won two games by at least 20 points, their 41-3 victory against Syracuse last week was their most impressive win of the season. Quarterback Malik Cunningham powers Louisville's offense, and Duke's defense hasn't been able to stop teams from scoring consistently.

The Blue Devils are giving up 499.9 yards of offense per game to opposing teams. Only Arkansas State has given up more yardage per contest. Cunningham has thrown for 13 touchdowns and rushed for another 16 this season. If he produces at his usual level, the Blue Devils could fall far behind early.

Why Duke can cover

All three of Duke's wins have come at Wallace Ward Stadium. The Blue Devils are 3-1 ATS on their home turf. Louisville's lone road win against an ACC opponent came in a 31-23 victory over Florida State. Duke has the personnel to prevent the visitors from securing a double-digit victory as big-time road favorites.

Few running backs have been as productive as Duke's Mataeo Durant. He's amassed 1,095 rushing yards, nine rushing scores on 220 carries in 2021, and tallied more than 100 all-purpose yards in four of his five home appearances. The Blue Devils might not have as much offensive talent as the Cardinals, but they can run the clock and move the chains with their consistent ground game to keep the score close. Their only double-digit home loss came against No. 20 Pittsburgh.

How to make Louisville vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the model's Duke vs. Louisville picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.