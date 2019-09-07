Louisville vs. E. Kentucky: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. E. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Louisville 0-1-0; E. Kentucky 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Louisville 2-10-0; E. Kentucky 7-4-0;

What to Know

Louisville will take on E. Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Louisville will be home again for the second game in a row.

Last week, they couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to Notre Dame by a decisive 17-35 margin. The Cardinals got a solid performance out of RB Javian Hawkins, who picked up 122 yards on the ground on 19 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, E. Kentucky took care of business in their home opener. They put a hurting on Valparaiso to the tune of 53-7. That's another feather in the cap for the Colonels, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

E. Kentucky's win lifted them to 1-0 while Louisville's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if E. Kentucky's success rolls on or if the Cardinals are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 21 point favorite against the Colonels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 20.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.