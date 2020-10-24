A pair of programs looking to improve their records in 2020 meet on Saturday in Kentucky. Louisville and Florida State square off after playing in big games a week ago.

Louisville nearly pulled off a monumental upset on the road at Notre Dame last week before falling 12-7 to the Fighting Irish. But Florida State did pull of a monumental upset when it took down North Carolina 31-28.

Florida State appears to have found its quarterback in redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who threw for 191 yards and ran for 107 against North Carolina. Ironically, he transferred from Louisville. The Cardinals also have a dual-threat playmaker at quarterback in Malik Cunningham. But the Cardinals have struggled with turnovers during their 1-4 start under second-year coach Scott Satterfield.

The Seminoles have won the last two meetings in the series, and extending that streak to three would get them back to .500 at 3-3 after an 0-2 start under first-year coach Mike Norvell.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: Fox Sports Florida, Charter Sports Southeast, WatchESPN/ESPN+

Odds

The Cardinals enter the game as five-point favorites against the Seminoles, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Series history

Florida State have won three of the last five against Louisville.