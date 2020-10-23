The Louisville Cardinals and the Florida State Seminoles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State is now 2-3 on the season, while Louisville sits at 1-4. It's the 21st time these two programs have gone head-to-head and the Seminoles have dominated the series with a 16-4 advantage all-time.

However, Louisville has covered two of the last three games and those three meetings have been decided by a total margin of 18 points. The Cardinals are favored by four-points in the latest Louisville vs. Florida State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 61.

Louisville vs. Florida State spread: Louisville -4

Louisville vs. Florida State over-under: 61 points

Louisville vs. Florida State money line: Louisville -180, Florida State +160

What you need to know about Louisville

Louisville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as the Cardinals fell 12-7 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. QB Malik Cunningham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 118 yards on 19 attempts, in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground.

After looking like more of a running quarterback early in his career, Cunningham continues to develop as a pocket passer and he's been less likely to flee the tackle box in 2020. Cunningham has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,118 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions this year. He's only rushed for 133 yards so far in 2020, but he has scored three rushing touchdowns, bringing his career total to 14 and giving the Florida State defense and added layer of complexity in the red zone.

What you need to know about Florida State

Meanwhile, the Seminoles came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, sneaking past 31-28. QB Jordan Travis had a stellar game for FSU as he passed for one TD and 191 yards on 19 attempts, in addition to rushing for two TDs and 107 yards. It was the first time Travis has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Travis adds a new dynamic to Mike Norvell's offense and he now leads the team with 342 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Seminoles are 0-9 in their last nine games on the road. However, Florida State has won four of its last six meetings against Louisville. In addition, the Cardinals are just 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent from the ACC.

