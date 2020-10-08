The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Louisville Cardinals in an ACC matchup on Friday evening. Both teams enjoyed open dates last week, setting the stage for a matchup of well-rested clubs. Georgia Tech is 1-2 on the young season, toppling Florida State and losing to UCF and Syracuse. Louisville won its season opener over Western Kentucky before losing to Miami (FL) and Pittsburgh.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill lists the Cardinals as 4.5-point road favorites, down a point from the opener, while the over-under is set at 64 in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread: Louisville -4.5

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 64 points

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech money line: Louisville -190, Georgia Tech +170

LOU: The Cardinals are 9-7 against the spread in the last 16 games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 4-11 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why Louisville can cover

Offensively, there is a lot to like for Louisville in this matchup, starting with issues for Georgia Tech on the defensive side. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 33.0 points and more than 440 total yards per game this season, and the Cardinals have plenty of talent to take advantage of any hiccups by their opponent. Georgia Tech has committed the third-most penalties in the country this season, and they are also in the bottom 10 in penalty yardage, giving up 233 yards due to flags.

Ball security is also a problem for Georgia Tech, with quarterback Jeff Sims throwing eight interceptions and the team committing 12 turnovers in only three games. Defensively, Louisville is capable of standing up to Georgia Tech, and efficiency will be key. The Cardinals are allowing only 56.0 percent of passes to be completed this season, and they put solid pressure on the opposition, including seven sacks already this year.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets are moving further away from the triple-option offense inherited by the current regime. One example is the play of Sims, who has proven to be explosive in his first college football season. Sims has thrown for 695 yards in three games, and he is also contributing on the ground, leading the team with 187 rushing yards and averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Overall, the Yellow Jackets have been prolific offensively, ranking in the top 25 nationally in total offense, averaging 450 yards per game.

That is headlined by a top-15 rushing offense, averaging 221 yards per game, and the Yellow Jackets are averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the young season. Defensively, Georgia Tech hasn't been great thus far, but the Yellow Jackets can take solace in Louisville's issues with pass protection and third-down efficiency, with the Cardinals converting only 34.2 percent of third downs this season.

How to make Louisville vs. Georgia Tech picks

