The Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kick off their 2023 season on Friday when they meet in an ACC matchup in Atlanta. The Cardinals, who are now coached by alum Jeff Brohm, tied for third in the Atlantic Division last season at 4-4 and were 8-5 overall. The Yellow Jackets are led by Brent Key, who coached the last eight games last season, going 4-4. Georgia Tech was fourth in the Coastal Division at 4-4 and 5-7 overall.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 2-0, including a 1-0 edge in games played in Atlanta. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 48.5.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread: Louisville -7

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 48.5 points

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech money line: Louisville -295, Georgia Tech +234

LOU: The Cardinals have gone under the game total in their last five games

GT: The Yellow Jackets have gone under the game total in each of their last four games at home

Why Louisville can cover

Senior transfer Jack Plummer takes over at quarterback for the Cardinals. He played his first three seasons under Brohm at Purdue before playing at California last year. As a member of the Golden Bears in 2022, he completed 282 of 451 passes (62.5%) for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was intercepted nine times and had a rating of 131.6. He has thrown for 6,500 yards and 47 touchdowns in his four-year collegiate career.

Junior running back Jawhar Jordan will be the featured back for Louisville after leading the Cardinals in rushing a year ago. Jordan finished 2022 with a team-high 142 carries for 815 yards and four touchdowns. His longest run of the year was 49 yards. Jordan totaled four 100-yard rushing games, all coming in the last five games of the season. He rushed for a career-high 145 yards at Kentucky.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Despite that, the Cardinals are not a lock to cover the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread. That's because the Yellow Jackets are expected to start redshirt sophomore Haynes King at quarterback. The Texas A&M transfer saw action in six games last season, completing 104 of 187 passes (55.6%) for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw six interceptions and had a rating of 116.4. In a 41-24 loss to Florida last November, he completed 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Giving the running game a boost is former Louisville Cardinal Trey Cooley. Cooley spent the last two seasons in Louisville, where he carried 145 times for 709 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. In six games for the Cardinals in 2022, he rushed 59 times for 278 yards (4.7 average) and two scores. He also caught nine passes for 66 yards (7.3 average) and one TD.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks

