Week 2 of the college football kicks off with the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) hosting the James Madison Dukes (1-0) on Friday. The Cardinals (9-4, 5-3 in ACC in 2024) head into their second home game of the season after dominating Eastern Kentucky 51-17 to kick off the 2025 season. They welcome Sun Belt competitor James Madison (9-4, 4-4 in 2024), who defeated Weber State 45-10 in their season debut.

Over 55.5 points

Louisville might have made easy work of Eastern Kentucky, but turnovers can make the Cardinals vulnerable against a formidable opponent. James Madison, meanwhile, likes to limit the opposition's explosiveness and topped the Sun Belt last season with 321.8 yards allowed per game. The Dukes were also stealthy against the rush, which could slow down Cardinals running back Isaac Brown. Louisville also failed to cover in Week 1, despite scoring over 50 points. The SportsLine Projection Model has James Madison covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss threw two interceptions in Week 1 but still racked up 223 yards with a touchdown as Louisville easily hit the Over in Week 1. The Dukes only hit the Over in five games last season, but easily hit it as they put up 45 points in their season-opener. James Madison's Alonza Barnett only threw for 130 yards in Week 1, but was complemented by a run game that racked up 313 yards and contributed four touchdowns. The Over is hitting in well over 50% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.

