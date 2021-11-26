The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is 6-5 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. Kentucky leads the all-time series between these in-state teams with 17 wins versus 15 losses.

The Cardinals are favored by three points in the latest Louisville vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 57.

Louisville vs. Kentucky spread: Louisville -3

Louisville vs. Kentucky over-under: 57 points

What you need to know about Louisville

The Cardinals really took it to Duke for a full four quarters last week, racking up a 62-22 victory on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-9. QB Malik Cunningham was a one-man wrecking crew for Louisville, passing for five TDs and 302 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 224 yards.

The Cardinals offense revolves around Cunningham, who has passed for 18 touchdowns and run for another 18 scores. He ranks ninth in all of college football in total yards (3,522) while ranking seventh in total TDs responsible for (36). Cunningham has never beaten Kentucky in his career, going 0-2 with one passing TD, one rushing TD and one interception.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, UK turned the game against the New Mexico State Aggies into a track meet and outgaied them 708 yards to 278. The Wildcats were totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past New Mexico State 56-16 at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UK had established a 49-16 advantage. QB Will Levis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 419 yards.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 119 rushing yards in the win, marking his seventh game of the season he's hit the century mark. Rodriguez leads the SEC with 6.6 yards per carry and is second in the conference with 1,150 rushing yards. The junior RB has played Louisville once before and he ran for 125 yards and a score in a 2019 victory.

