No. 10 Louisville (10-1) will try to avoid getting caught looking ahead when it hosts Kentucky (6-5) on Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Governor's Cup. The Cardinals are riding a four-game winning streak and have already clinched a spot in the ACC title game following their 38-31 win over Miami (Fla.) last week. Kentucky has lost five of its last six games, including a 17-14 setback at South Carolina last week. The Wildcats picked up a 26-13 win in last year's meeting, covering the spread as 3.5-point home favorites.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville is favored by 8 points in the latest Louisville vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Louisville vs. Kentucky spread: Louisville -8

Louisville vs. Kentucky over/under: 50.5 points

Louisville vs. Kentucky money line: Louisville -312, Kentucky: +248

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville is having its best season in more than a decade, as a win on Saturday would mark its first 11-win season since 2012. The Cardinals have already booked their spot in next week's conference title game, beating Miami by a touchdown last week. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer completed 24 of 37 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns last week, while senior running back Isaac Guerendo had 93 rushing yards and a score.

Safety Devin Neal has four interceptions and defensive end Ashton Gillotte has 10 sacks to lead a defense that has pitched two shutouts and held another team to just three points. Kentucky is scuffling coming into this game, losing five of its last six games to drop to fourth place in the SEC East. The Wildcats turned the ball over three times and did not force any takeaways in their loss to South Carolina last week.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is not in its best form coming into this game, but it has dominated Louisville in recent years. The Wildcats have won by an average of 30.5 points during their four-game series winning streak, scoring more than 50 points in each of their last two games at Louisville. This year's offense is led by running back Ray Davis, who is 10 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark in 2023.

Davis averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored a touchdown in last week's narrow loss to South Carolina. Veteran quarterback Devin Leary has thrown for 2,234 yards and 20 touchdowns, recording at least one passing touchdown in every game. The Wildcats have covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams, and they have won six straight games against ACC teams. See which team to pick here.

