Who's Playing

No. 17 Miami (FL) @ No. 18 Louisville

Current Records: Miami (FL) 1-0; Louisville 1-0

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 19 at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

When you finish with 258 more yards than your opponent like U of L did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 35-21. U of L QB Macale Cunningham was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 343 yards on 34 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Cunningham's 70-yard TD bomb to WR Dez Fitzpatrick in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Miami (FL) gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They strolled past the UAB Blazers with points to spare, taking the matchup 31-14. Among those leading the charge for the Hurricanes was RB Cam'Ron Harris, who rushed for two TDs and 134 yards on 17 carries. Harris put himself on the highlight reel with a 66-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They covered a 13-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

U of L found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 52-27 punch to the gut against Miami (FL) when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe U of L will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (FL) won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.