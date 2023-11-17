The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals can clinch their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game when they face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in a conference clash at Hard Rock Stadium outside of Miami. The Cardinals (9-1 overall, 6-1 in ACC) sit in second place in the ACC, behind only No. 4 Florida State (10-0, 8-0), which already has clinched a spot in the conference title game. Louisville needs a win over the Hurricanes (6-4, 2-4) to nail down its spot in the game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte. With a loss, the Cardinals could still clinch with a number of different scenarios. Meanwhile, Miami is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and close out its home slate with a win.



Louisville vs. Miami spread: Pick'em

Louisville vs. Miami over/under: 46.5 points

Louisville vs. Miami money line: Cardinals -110, Hurricanes +110

LOU: The Cardinals are No. 3 in the country in red zone defense (.667)

MIA: The Hurricanes rank sixth in the nation in rushing defense (86.0 yards allowed per game)

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals have one of the best defenses in program history. Louisville leads the conference and ranks 12th in the country in scoring defense (17.1 points per game). The team also ranks 16th in the nation in total defense (300.1 yards per game). With a strong close to the season, this year's Cardinals could become the first Louisville defense to finish the season allowing fewer than 300 yards a game since 2013.

In addition, Louisville has made big plays in the passing game all season. The Cardinals lead the ACC in passing yards per completion (13.7 yards). They also have three receptions of 70 yards or more, which is tied for third in the country, and five passing plays of 50 yards or more, which ranks 16th. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes defense has excelled this season at stopping the run. Led by defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, a candidate for the Broyles Award, Miami is allowing just 86.0 rushing yards per game, which leads the ACC and ranks sixth in the nation. Last week the Hurricanes held No. 4 Florida State to just 57 rushing yards.

In addition, Miami has dominated the head-to-head series against Louisville. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 11-3-1 and have won the last two head-to-head matchups. Miami also has a 6-0-1 record in Miami against the Cardinals. See which team to pick here.

