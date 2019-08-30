Louisville vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame football game

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. Notre Dame (away)

Last Season Records: Louisville 2-10-0; Notre Dame 12-1-0;

What to Know

Louisville is at home on Monday, but the 18-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. Louisville and Notre Dame are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Cardinal Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, Louisville is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Notre Dame finished a spotless 12-0 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 3-30 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Louisville will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 18 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

