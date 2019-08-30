Louisville vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. Notre Dame (away)

Last Season Records: Louisville 2-10-0; Notre Dame 12-1-0;

What to Know

Louisville is at home on Monday, but the 18-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. Louisville and Notre Dame are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Cardinal Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, Louisville is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Notre Dame finished a spotless 12-0 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 3-30 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Louisville will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 18 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.