Louisville vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. Notre Dame (away)
Last Season Records: Louisville 2-10-0; Notre Dame 12-1-0;
What to Know
Louisville is at home on Monday, but the 18-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. Louisville and Notre Dame are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Cardinal Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, Louisville is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Notre Dame finished a spotless 12-0 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 3-30 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Louisville will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 18 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. FAU odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Memphis vs. Ole Miss game 10,000...
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times