The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The Panthers are 4-2 overall and enter off a bye week following a 45-29 win over Virginia Tech. Louisville is 3-3 and hammered Virginia 34-17 before their bye week in Week 7. The teams last played in 2020, when Pittsburgh got the home win, 23-20. The Cardinals are 3-3 against the spread, while the Panthers are 2-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 55. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Pittsburgh and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh:

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh spread: Louisville -2.5

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 55 points

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Louisville Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Louisville

The Cardinals will be happy to welcome back star quarterback Malik Cunningham after he missed the Virginia game two weeks ago due to injury. In his absence though, backup QB Brock Domann threw for 275 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing for 71 yards on nine attempts and another score. The Cardinals dominated on the ground, outrushing the Cavaliers 198-6 as Louisville's defense absolutely stifled Virginia's rushing attack.

On the season, Cunningham has passed for 968 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions but his biggest damage has been done on the ground with 457 yards rushing and nine scores. As a team, Louisville ranks in the top-25 nationally in rushing yards per game (207.2).

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

While USC transfer QB Kedon Slovis is the big name on the Panthers' offense, RB Israel Abanikanda has been the star and is squarely in the running for the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back. Last time out against Virginia Tech, Abanikanda put up video game numbers, 36 carries for 320 yards and six touchdowns. He now has 830 yards rushing (6th nationally) and 12 scores (tied for 2nd nationally) on the season.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals enter the game with 22 sacks, good for seventh best in the nation. The Panthers are also a force with the pass rush, as they rank 16th in the nation in sacks with 19 on the season. Expect a lot of running in this one with the passing game used to complement both teams' potent rushing attacks.

How to make Louisville vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh matchup? And which side of the spread hits in 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up almost $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.