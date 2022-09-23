The Louisville Cardinals and South Florida Bulls will both be looking to get back to the .500 mark on the season when they square off on Saturday. Louisville had a chance to win its game on the final drive against Florida State last week, but an interception doomed the Cardinals in a 35-31 final. South Florida nearly sprung a major upset at Florida before botching a late field goal try.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Cardinals are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. South Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.5.

Louisville vs. USF spread: Louisville -14.5

Louisville vs. USF over/under: 64.5 points

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville will be at home for the second consecutive week after playing a pair of road games to open the season. The Cardinals are also playing on an extra day of rest following their loss to Florida State last week, making this a strong scheduling spot. They held a 31-28 lead in the fourth quarter before allowing the Seminoles to score the game's final touchdown. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has not lived up to expectations so far this season, but the senior should start to turn things around.

He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns last year, while also rushing for more than 1,000 yards. Cunningham threw for 243 yards and rushed for 127 against Florida State last week, and he will be facing a less-talented defense this week. USF is on a 10-game road losing streak and has only won once in its last eight games overall.

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida has shown huge signs of improvement this season, particularly with its performance last week. The Bulls notched a 42-20 win over Howard in Week 2 before nearly taking down a ranked Florida team on the road. They had a chance to tie the game in the final moments, but a botched field goal attempt was the final blow.

Regardless, South Florida is going to bring a new level of confidence into this road game. The Bulls have also scored 20-plus points in all three of their games, which is not something that Louisville can claim. In addition, Louisville has won and covered just once in its last five games.

