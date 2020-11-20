Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Louisville
Current Records: Syracuse 1-7; Louisville 2-6
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. 'Cuse and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cardinal Stadium. The Orange stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 16-13 to the Boston College Eagles two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 31-17. Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Macale Cunningham, who accumulated 161 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 197 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Cunningham has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
'Cuse have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put 'Cuse at 1-7 and the Cardinals at 2-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for 11th in the nation. Less enviably, U of L is stumbling into the contest with the 20th most thrown interceptions in the nation, having thrown nine on the season. 'Cuse's secondary is poised to pounce all over U of L's passing game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 18-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won four out of their last five games against Syracuse.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 34
- Nov 09, 2018 - Syracuse 54 vs. Louisville 23
- Nov 18, 2017 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 10
- Sep 09, 2016 - Louisville 62 vs. Syracuse 28
- Nov 07, 2015 - Louisville 41 vs. Syracuse 17