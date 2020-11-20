Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Louisville

Current Records: Syracuse 1-7; Louisville 2-6

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. 'Cuse and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Cardinal Stadium. The Orange stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 16-13 to the Boston College Eagles two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, falling 31-17. Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Macale Cunningham, who accumulated 161 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 197 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Cunningham has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

'Cuse have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put 'Cuse at 1-7 and the Cardinals at 2-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for 11th in the nation. Less enviably, U of L is stumbling into the contest with the 20th most thrown interceptions in the nation, having thrown nine on the season. 'Cuse's secondary is poised to pounce all over U of L's passing game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.48

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 19-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last five games against Syracuse.