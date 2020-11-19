The Louisville Cardinals bounced back from a dismal 2-10 season in 2018 to post an 8-5 record last year, which concluded with a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. Things are not going as well in 2020, as the Cardinals are assured their second losing campaign since 2009. Louisville will attempt to make its record look a bit more respectable when it hosts the ACC-rival Syracuse Orange on Friday. Kickoff from Cardinal Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 ACC) have had little time to regroup as they are coming off a 31-17 setback at Virginia on Saturday. Syracuse (1-7, 1-6) is in the midst of a five-game losing streak after dropping a 16-13 decision to Boston College on Nov. 7. The Cardinals are 19-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Syracuse vs. Louisville picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisville vs. Syracuse spread: Cardinals -19

Louisville vs. Syracuse over-under: 56.5 points

Louisville vs. Syracuse money line: Cardinals -900, Orange +600

LOU: The Cardinals are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following a contest in which they score fewer than 20 points

SYR: The Orange are 1-5 ATS in the last six meetings

Why Louisville can cover



Despite the Cardinals' struggles, Malik Cunningham has been performing well. The junior quarterback has completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,907 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games. Cunningham is 159 passing yards away from eclipsing the career high he set in 12 contests.

Cunningham also has been dangerous on the ground, as he ranks second on the team in both yards (417) and rushing touchdowns (five). A big chunk of his yardage collected on Saturday, when he ran for 197 -- and scored twice -- on 20 attempts. Louisville may need a repeat performance as leading rusher Javian Hawkins, who skipped the game against Virginia, announced on Monday that he has decided to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why Syracuse can cover

After failing to have success with Tommy DeVito and Rex Culpepper, the Orange gave JaCobian Morgan a chance in their last contest. The freshman completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts against Boston College for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Morgan made his collegiate debut a week earlier versus Wake Forest and was a perfect 7-of-7 for 57 yards and a TD.

Taj Harris is Syracuse's top receiver as he leads the team in receptions (36), yards (507) and receiving touchdowns (career-high four). The junior, who had a streak of four straight games with a TD catch earlier this season, hauled in seven passes for 61 yards against Boston College. Harris needs five receptions and 58 yards to eclipse the career highs he set during his freshman year.

