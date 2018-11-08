Louisville vs. Syracuse odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 7-3 run

The Syracuse Orange, in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent memory, host the Louisville Cardinals for Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Orange are 21-point favorites, with the total set at 69 in the latest Syracuse vs. Louisville odds. The Cardinals are winless in the ACC and coming off a historic blowout loss to Clemson, while the Orange are on track for their best season since joining the ACC. Before you make any Louisville vs. Syracuse picks and predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The advanced computer simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

In Week 10, it absolutely nailed the biggest game of the season, recommending the Crimson Tide against the spread (-14), on the money line (-588) and hitting the under in Alabama's 29-0 blowout of LSU. It also nailed its top-rated selection of Auburn (-3.5) over Texas A&M, helping the model finish the weekend on a strong 7-3 run on all top-rated picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated Syracuse vs. Louisville 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that model has a slight lean to the under, but its strongest pick is against the spread, saying one side hits more than 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Orange come in having won three straight, led by an offense that is averaging 43.3 points. Senior quarterback Eric Dungey has been a dual-threat dynamo, throwing for 2,001 yards and rushing for 628 more; he has 23 total touchdowns.

Dungey and running back Moe Neal (557 yards) have combined for 1,185 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. They'll lead a Syracuse rushing attack against a Louisville defense that was gashed for 492 rushing yards last week in a 61-point loss to Clemson.

But just because Syracuse can run the ball doesn't mean it will cover a three-touchdown spread Friday.

Defense has been the liability for Louisville, giving up 50-plus points four times, the low mark being last week's 77-16 beatdown at the hands of Clemson.

But the offense has put up points of its own. Quarterback Jawon Pass has been inconsistent but he has passed for at least 299 yards three times and thrown multiple touchdowns three times. He should have opportunities against an Orange defense allowing 267 passing yards per game.

The Cards have scored in 85 percent of their red-zone opportunities. They also have the potential to make tide-turning special teams plays that could keep the game close. Punt returner Rodjay Burns leads the nation among those with at least 12 returns, averaging 16.4 yards per attempt, while kicker Blanton Creque hasn't missed a field goal all season.

So, which side of the Louisville vs. Syracuse spread hits in more than 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.