Louisville vs. Syracuse odds, line, start time: Top picks, predictions from proven computer model on 7-3 run

The Louisville Cardinals never had a chance against Clemson last week, but they have an opportunity to right the ship against the Syracuse Orange on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Cards are 0-6 in the ACC, while Syracuse is 7-2 overall and just two wins away from their best season since 2001. The Orange are 21-point home favorites in the recently updated Louisville vs. Syracuse odds after the spread bounced between 20.5 and 21.5 this week. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 69.

The model knows the Orange have won three straight led by an offense that's pouring on 43.3 points per game, seventh-most in the country as they head into Senior Night at the Carrier Dome.

Senior quarterback Eric Dungey (628 yards) and running back Moe Neal (557 yards) have combined for 1,185 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. Dungey has also thrown for 2,001 yards and has 23 touchdowns this season.

Syracuse's defense is giving up 432 yards per game, but the unit has 27 sacks and 12 interceptions. Defensive ends Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman offer pressure from the edge with seven sacks apiece.

But just because Syracuse can run the ball and play tough defense doesn't mean it will cover a three-touchdown spread on Friday.

Defense has been the liability for Louisville, giving up 50-plus points four times, the low mark being last week's 77-16 demolition at the hands of Clemson.

But the offense has put up points of its own. Quarterback Jawon Pass has been inconsistent, but he has passed for at least 299 yards three times and thrown multiple touchdowns three times. He should have opportunities against an Orange defense allowing 267 passing yards per game.

The Cards have scored in an impressive 85 percent of their red-zone opportunities. They also have the potential to make tide-turning special teams plays that could keep the game close. Punt returner Rodjay Burns leads the nation among those with at least 12 returns, averaging 16.4 yards per attempt, while kicker Blanton Creque hasn't missed a field goal all season.

