Saturday's Louisville at Virginia game has been tentatively postponed one week after positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals program, Louisville announced on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Cavaliers are now scheduled to square off Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the statement from Louisville, athletic director Vince Tyra announced that all team activities have been paused indefinitely due to a "heightened quantity of COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures among the Cardinals' staff and team members." Louisville's statement said the decision to postpone Saturday's game came after Tyra consulted with the athletic department's chief medical officer.

"We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus," Tyra said. "With Virginia and us both having a bye week on November 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus. Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time."

Tyra revealed that 10 players have tested positive for COVID-19 while five are being held back due to contact tracing measures. In addition, five support staff members have turned back positive tests with two in quarantine.

The program's run-in with the coronavirus began last week when Cardinals were without nine players in a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. That defeat dropped Louisville to 2-5 in coach Scott Satterfield's second season.

It's not the first time the ACC has postponed a game due to the pandemic. A matchup between Notre Dame and Wake Forest was rescheduled from Sept. 26 to Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 issues, while North Carolina's nonconference game against Charlotte scheduled for Sept. 19 was canceled. The Virginia-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Sept. 19 was rescheduled for Dec. 12 and the NC State-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Sept. 12 was moved to Sept. 26.