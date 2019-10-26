Louisville vs. Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Current Records: Louisville 4-3; Virginia 5-2
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia and Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cavaliers took their matchup against Duke last week by a conclusive 48-14 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Virginia had established a 41-7 advantage.
Meanwhile, Louisville was averaging 37.33 points per game entering their game last week, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Clemson. Louisville took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 45-10. Louisville's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the game before.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll find out if the Cavaliers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Cardinals can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Virginia's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Virginia.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Virginia 27 vs. Louisville 3
- Nov 11, 2017 - Louisville 38 vs. Virginia 21
- Oct 29, 2016 - Louisville 32 vs. Virginia 25
- Nov 14, 2015 - Louisville 38 vs. Virginia 31
