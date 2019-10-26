Louisville vs. Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. Virginia (away)

Current Records: Louisville 4-3; Virginia 5-2

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia and Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Cavaliers took their matchup against Duke last week by a conclusive 48-14 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Virginia had established a 41-7 advantage.

Meanwhile, Louisville was averaging 37.33 points per game entering their game last week, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Clemson. Louisville took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 45-10. Louisville's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the game before.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll find out if the Cavaliers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Cardinals can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Virginia's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Virginia.