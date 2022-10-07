The Virginia Cavaliers will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. Virginia came up just short at Syracuse two weeks ago before getting blown out by Duke last week. Louisville, meanwhile, was upset by Boston College on a late field goal in Week 5.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Cardinals are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Virginia vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Louisville vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Virginia vs. Louisville spread: Virginia +2.5

Virginia vs. Louisville over/under: 50.5 points

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia will be happy to return home following a two-game road trip, as the Cavaliers have won both of their home games this season. They also played a close road game at Syracuse two weeks ago, easily covering the 9.5-point spread in the 22-20 loss. Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns this season, adding to his strong career numbers.

He has also rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns, so he will be difficult for Louisville's defense to slow down. The Cardinals have lost two of their three road games this season, including last week's setback against Boston College as 13.5-point favorites. Quarterback Malik Cunningham was forced to leave that game with an undisclosed injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville is available at a much cheaper price in this game after losing last week. The Cardinals blew a late lead after Cunningham went down, but they should be refocused for this game. They have much more talent than Virginia, which was blown out by Duke last week and has lost both of its ACC games this season.

Armstrong is not living up to preseason expectations, having thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4) in his first five games of the season. Louisville has scored at least 31 points in three consecutive games and will have too much firepower for Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers have only covered the spread once in their last six games, making them a team to avoid right now.

