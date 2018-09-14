Louisville vs. W. Kentucky updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Sunday

W. Kentucky will challenge Louisville on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. W. Kentucky are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

W. Kentucky were close but not close enough last Saturday as they fell 31-28 to Maine. This makes it the second loss in a row for W. Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Louisville made easy work of Indiana St. and carried off a 31-7 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Louisville, who in their last game suffered a tough 51-14 defeat.

Louisville's win lifted them to 1-1 while W. Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Louisville's success rolls on or if W. Kentucky are able to steal their positive momentum.