Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Louisville

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-3; Louisville 3-7

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,099 yards two weeks ago.

U of L came within a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles two weeks ago, but they wound up with a 34-27 loss. The losing side was boosted by QB Macale Cunningham, who passed for two TDs and 294 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 133 yards on the ground. Cunningham's 69-yard touchdown toss to WR Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 59-53 to the North Carolina Tar Heels four weeks ago. The Demon Deacons were up 45-31 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Sam Hartman, who passed for four TDs and 429 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

U of L is now 3-7 while Wake Forest sits at 4-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: U of L is stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most thrown interceptions in the nation, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinals, the Demon Deacons haven't thrown an interception yet this season. U of L's sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last five games against Wake Forest.