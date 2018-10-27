Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. Wake Forest football game
Louisville has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Louisville is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. They took a hard 38-20 fall against Boston College.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Wake Forest last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against Florida St. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Wake Forest.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Clemson vs. Florida State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Clemson visits rival Florida State
-
Hornibrook out vs. Northwestern
Sophomore Jack Coan will instead get his first collegiate start
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college