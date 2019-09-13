Louisville vs. Western Kentucky odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Louisville vs. Western Kentucky 10,000 times.
Louisville will take on Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Cardinals are off to a 1-1 start to Scott Satterfield's tenure as the head coach, losing (but covering) against Notre Dame 35-17 and beating Eastern Kentucky as 21-point favorites last week. Meanwhile, the Tyson Helton era at Western Kentucky is also off to a 1-1 start with an upset loss at home to Central Arkansas and a 20-14 win on the road last week over FIU as 8.5-point underdogs. The Cardinals are 10-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before you make any Louisville vs. Western Kentucky picks or college football predictions on either side, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Louisville vs. WKU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Western Kentucky and FIU, but the 57.5-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. Western Kentucky managed a 20-14 victory over FIU in more of a defensive battle. The Hilltoppers' defense was particularly stout in the win over FIU, as they allowed just 217 yards of offense and limited FIU to 5-of-18 through the air for 66 yards.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals kept a clean sheet against Eastern Kentucky last week. The Cardinals took their contest with ease, bagging a 42-0 victory. QB Jawon Pass threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns and the Louisville rushing attack stayed hot. After racking up 258 yards rushing in the loss to Notre Dame, Louisville ran for 322 yards last week. Javian Hawkins, Hassan Hall and Pass have all rushed for at least 100 yards already this season with Hawkins leading the way with 245 yards on 30 carries.
So who wins Western Kentucky vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
