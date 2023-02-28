LSU is adding former UConn coach Bob Diaco as an analyst, according to multiple reports. In his new role, Diaco reunites with Brian Tigers coach Brian Kelly after successful stints at Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. He most recently worked as defensive line coach for the USFL's New Jersey Generals in 2022.

Diaco is best known for coordinating the outstanding 2012 Notre Dame defense that keyed the Fighting Irish's first national championship game run of the unified title game era. He won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant after leading a defense that held regular-season opponents to just 10.3 points per game. Linebacker Manti Te'o was named a Heisman finalist under his tutelage.

Following the success of that 2012 season, Diaco's career floundered after he took the head-coaching job UConn job in 2014. The Huskies made a bowl game in 2015 -- the only post-Big East bowl game for UConn until 2022 -- but mustered just an 11-26 record in three seasons. Diaco had one-year defensive coordinator stints at Nebraska, Louisiana Tech and Purdue.

Diaco has deep familiarity with Kelly dating back to a one-year stint as co-defensive coordinator at Central Michigan in 2005. Teams coached by Kelly and Diaco have a 67-20 combined record in six seasons, though 21 wins at Notre Dame were later vacated.

Additionally, LSU will promote former SEC defensive coordinator John Jancek as special teams coach and outside linebackers coach. Jancek worked as an analyst at LSU in 2022 but has previously coordinated defenses at Georgia, Tennessee and Cincinnati. Jancek also previously worked under Kelly at Grand Valley State -- his alma mater -- including as defensive coordinator from 1999-2002.