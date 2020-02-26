LSU all-time leading rusher Kevin Faulk promoted to serve as Tigers running backs coach
Faulk has been on the LSU staff since 2018 and previously served as the director of player development
One of LSU's all-time best players is joining the Tigers in an on-field role. Kevin Faulk has been promoted to serve as the team's running backs coach. Faulk replaces Tommie Robinson, who is reportedly leaving to join Texas A&M's coaching staff.
"We would like to thank Tommie (Robinson) for being a part of our national championship program and wish him the best in his future," coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players. We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire."
This marks yet another change in what has been an offseason of significant turnover for Orgeron. Winning the national championship means other programs want to emulate your success, and the Tigers lost two of their coordinators. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady became the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers under their new coach, Matt Rhule. Dave Aranda, LSU's highly regarded defensive coordinator, filled Rhule's vacancy as the coach at Baylor. Brady and Aranda were replaced with new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. And now Robinson, who also served as LSU's assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, is reportedly gone as well.
But you'd be hard-pressed to find a player who is more LSU than Faulk, who joined LSU's football staff early in 2018 as the director of player development. As such, taking over the running back coaching responsibilities would be his first on-field role. But it's clearly a position he knows well as Faulk is the all-time leading rusher in LSU history. Between 1995-98, Faulk amassed 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns -- two records that still stand today -- and was an AP All-American in 1996. In all, Faulk holds 12 school records and is the SEC's leader in all-purpose yards with 6,833. The only running back in modern LSU history to even come close to Faulk's numbers was Leonard Fournette with 3,830 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns.
The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach," Faulk said. "The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship."
Selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft by New England, Faulk spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was inducted into the franchise's hall of fame.
