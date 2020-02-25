LSU all-time leading rusher Kevin Faulk to become Tigers running backs coach, per report

One of LSU's all-time best players is joining the Tigers in an on-field role. Kevin Faulk has been promoted to serve as the team's running backs coach, according to 247Sports. Faulk replaces Tommie Robinson, who is reportedly leaving to join Texas A&M's coaching staff.

LSU has not yet officially announced the hire, but when it does, it will be yet another change in what has been an offseason of significant turnover for coach Ed Orgeron.

Winning the national championship means other programs want to emulate your success, and the Tigers lost two of their coordinators. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady became the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers under their new coach, Matt Rhule. Dave Aranda, LSU's highly regarded defensive coordinator, filled Rhule's vacancy as the coach at Baylor. Those men were replaced with new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. And now Robinson, who also served as LSU's assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, is reportedly gone as well.

But you'd be hard-pressed to find a player who is more LSU than Faulk, who joined LSU's football staff early in 2018 as the director of player development. As such, taking over the running back coaching responsibilities would be his first on-field role. But it's clearly a position he knows well as Faulk is the all-time leading rusher in LSU history. Between 1995-98, Faulk amassed 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns -- two records that still stand today -- and was an AP All-American in 1996. In all, Faulk holds 12 school records and is the SEC's leader in all-purpose yards with 6,833. The only running back in modern LSU history to even come close to Faulk's numbers was Leonard Fournette with 3,830 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns.

Selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft by New England, Faulk spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was inducted into the franchise's hall of fame.