LSU at Alabama: Prediction, pick, line, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 19 LSU will travel to No. 2 Alabama Saturday night in one of the fiercest and most intense rivalries in the country.

The Tigers dropped games to Mississippi State and Troy earlier this year, but with only one conference loss, control their own destiny in the SEC West. Alabama is unblemished, riding high and can put some distance between themselves and the upstart Tigers if they can notch their seventh straight win in the series.

The Crimson Tide are 21-point favorites over the visiting Tigers in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

LSU: Winners of three straight after coach Ed Orgeron took his hands off the offense and let coordinator Matt Canada work his magic, the Tigers suddenly look dangerous offensively. Never was that more apparent than in their last game when running back Derrius Guice rushed for 276 yards and a score -- becoming the first player in SEC history to rush for 250 or more yards in three different games during his career. The combination of Guice's health and the misdirection Canada employs makes this offense a threat for the first time in a long time. Defensively, the Tigers have found their groove thanks to an ultra-aggressive front seven led by linebacker Devin White.

Alabama: It's "different verse, same as the first" for this Alabama team. The rushing attack has been lethal with top tailback Damien Harris, quarterback Jalen Hurts and bruiser Bo Scarbrough. The defense has been stellar thanks to players like defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, linebackers Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton and defensive back Ronnie Harrison. The one lingering question in Tuscaloosa is Hurts' ability to be consistent in the passing game. While he hasn't been stressed that much this year, he did open things up a little bit more than normal vs. Tennessee two weeks ago which led to some first half sloppiness that coach Nick Saban addressed at halftime.

Prediction

Give me the Crimson Tide. The defense will limit Guice's impact on the ground, although I do expect him to have a little more success than former Tigers Leonard Fournette did against Alabama because of the scheme change and more misdirection in the backfield. This will play out like a heavyweight boxing match. The two teams will feel each other out for a while, throw a few haymakers that land, but neither will pull away in the first half. In the second, you'll see Alabama's defense tighten up, the running game wear LSU down and allow the Crimson Tide to pull away late...but not enough to cover. Pick: Tigers (+21.5)



