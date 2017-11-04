LSU at Alabama score: Live updates, highlights, 2017 game stats, live stream
The Tigers and Crimson Tide go head-to-head live in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
No. 2 Alabama will host No. 19 LSU in one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. Despite early losses to Mississippi State and Troy, LSU still controls its destiny in the SEC West. To maintain that, the Tigers will have to get by a Crimson Tide team that is riding high at 8-0, features a punishing rushing attack, puts out a stout defense and has added more wrinkles to the passing attack under second-year starter Jalen Hurts.
If the Tigers are going to spring the upset as nearly three-touchdown underdogs, they need running back Derrius Guice and first-year coordinator Matt Canada's defense to punch Alabama in the mouth and stress Hurts for the first time all year.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire game updating this post with live scores, highlights, stats and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
