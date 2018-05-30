LSU at Auburn an early SEC on CBS game, 2018 schedule, broadcast windows released

The SEC on CBS schedule for 2018 was announced on Wednesday, which means football is close

An SEC-Big 12 battle featuring Tennessee and West Virginia on Sept. 1 will kick off the 2018 SEC on CBS slate this season. Overall, the SEC on CBS schedule will feature three straight doubleheaders along with some of the best rivalries in college football and the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

Georgia at South Carolina gets the nod as the first 2018 SEC league game that CBS will carry on Sept. 8. LSU at Auburn and the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game on Oct. 27 are the only others assigned at this time.

All of the SEC on CBS football games this year can be viewed on TV, streamed live via the CBS All Access subscription service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Check out the 2018 schedule below, and please note that all of the remaining "SEC Game of the Week" announcements will be made 6-12 days prior to kickoff. 

DateTime (ET)Game

Saturday, Sept. 1

3:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 8

3:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 15

3:30 p.m.

LSU at Auburn

Saturday, Sept. 22

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Sept. 29

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week 

Saturday, Oct. 6

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Oct. 13

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Oct. 20

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week 

Saturday, Oct. 27

3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia 

8 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Navy

Saturday, Nov. 3

3:30 p.m. 

SEC Game of the Week No. 1

8 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week No. 2

Saturday, Nov. 10

Noon

SEC Game of the Week No. 1

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week No. 2

Saturday, Nov. 17

3:30 p.m.

SEC Game of the Week 

Friday, Nov. 23

2:30 p.m.

SEC Game TBD 

Saturday, Nov. 243:30 p.m. SEC Game of the Week 
Saturday, Dec. 14 p.m.SEC Championship Game 
Saturday, Dec. 83 p.m.Army-Navy 
Monday, Dec. 312 p.m.
Hyundai Sun Bowl
