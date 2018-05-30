LSU at Auburn an early SEC on CBS game, 2018 schedule, broadcast windows released

An SEC-Big 12 battle featuring Tennessee and West Virginia on Sept. 1 will kick off the 2018 SEC on CBS slate this season. Overall, the SEC on CBS schedule will feature three straight doubleheaders along with some of the best rivalries in college football and the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

Georgia at South Carolina gets the nod as the first 2018 SEC league game that CBS will carry on Sept. 8. LSU at Auburn and the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game on Oct. 27 are the only others assigned at this time.

All of the SEC on CBS football games this year can be viewed on TV, streamed live via the CBS All Access subscription service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Check out the 2018 schedule below, and please note that all of the remaining "SEC Game of the Week" announcements will be made 6-12 days prior to kickoff.