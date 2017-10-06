LSU at Florida: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

LSU Tigers will travel to No. 24 Florida Gators in a battle of cross-division rivals that has become heated over the last couple of seasons. The postponement and move to Baton Rouge from Gainesville last season didn't exactly sit well with either side, and Florida scheduling LSU as its homecoming game added to the hostility.

The Tigers are fresh off a stunning upset at the hands of Troy Trojans , while the Gators are riding high at 3-0 in the SEC after topping Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday.

The Gators are a 3.5-point favorite over the Tigers in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

LSU: There's not much going right for LSU at the moment, right? Danny Etling will start at quarterback, but coach Ed Orgeron has consistently given backup true freshman Myles Brennan meaningful snaps at times despite public acknowledgement that Etling is his starter. The defense got out-muscled by a Trojan team that should never be able to do that. Orgeron has publicly admitted that he meddled in the offense too much last week and star running back Derrius Guice has been banged up much of the year. So ... is any of that going to turn around this week?

Florida: The Gators found a spark last week in running back in Malik Davis . The offensive line was punishing when it was asked to run block, and the defense shut down Commodores running back Ralph Webb . But wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland -- the Gators' primary deep threat -- is out with a high-ankle sprain, receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett are among the nine Gators still suspended, and Feleipe Franks is back as the Gators starting quarterback after stepping in for injured Luke Del Rio last week.

Prediction

After all that went down last year, including the league office being referred to as a "joke" by LSU administration and athletic director Joe Alleva perpetuating a ridiculous notion -- at least internally -- that Florida might be trying to duck LSU, this game means a lot to a Florida fan base that doesn't just want to see a win but a blowout. Luckily for them, the Tigers are in perfect blowout position. Davis and Lamical Perine will punish the Tiger front seven, Franks will hit several deep shots and the Gators will win by double digits. Pick: Gators (-3.5)