LSU at Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After getting beat 50-17 by Missouri on the road, Tennessee officially put an end to the Butch Jones era. The Vols made the announcement on Sunday, naming former Michigan coach Brady Hoke as the team's interim while a national search begins for Jones' replacement.

While athletic director John Currie and the power brokers in Knoxville begin the decision-making process for the future of the program, the current Vols are 4-6 with two regular season games left on the schedule. LSU arrives on Saturday, have won four-of-five since losing to Troy earlier in the year and playing solid football behind its stars, running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Devin White.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

LSU: The Tigers are all about taking care of business down the stretch. It took a while to get rolling, but the Tigers pulled away from Arkansas last week and should have the opportunity to do the same here against Tennessee and given the current state of Texas A&M football, it's going to be expected that the Bayou Bengals will win that game as well. If LSU takes care of business, it will finish 9-3 overall and only behind Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings. While that might match the preseason expectations for this team, getting back to this point highlights the work of Ed Orgeron and his staff after losing to Mississippi State and Troy earlier in the year.

Tennessee: Unfortunately for the seniors on this football team, the final two home games won't exactly be the coronation that you might expect from a group that helped lead the Vols to back-to-back, nine-win seasons in 2015 and 2016. With Brady Hoke as the team's interim coach and a search underway for Butch Jones' successor, these final two games (against LSU and Vanderbilt) will have as much chatter about the future of the sidelines as the action on the field.

Prediction

The smart pick is LSU. LSU is not only the better team in this matchup, but arguably the best version of itself in 2017 at this moment, healthier where they were previously banged up with injuries and more experienced in spots that had underclassmen taking on a heavy workload. So let's make the dumb pick instead. There's a college football betting angle to taking the underdog after a midseason firing, and we're going to take it -- you're basically hoping that the interim-led team is being undervalued by its opponent, the betting market or both. Hoke takes the whistle in an interim spot going up agains Orgeron, a coach who knows a thing or two about interim spots. LSU will win, but I'm thinking we'll get a weird game decided by 10 points. Pick: Vols +15.5



