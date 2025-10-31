The LSU athletic director job is open after the university parted ways with Scott Woodward, and it is a tremendously attractive position. One name off the Tigers' potential candidates list, however, is Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks. An intraconference move is off the table for Brooks, who publicly declined interest in the job at one of the SEC's premier destinations.

Brooks emerged as a possible option for the Tigers given that he completed his undergraduate degree at LSU and began his administrative career inside state lines at Louisiana-Monroe. His ties to Georgia, however, are also deep. He received a graduate degree from the university and has been on staff in various roles for much of his professional career.

"Georgia fans -- with success often comes speculation, but I want to address it directly," Brooks said on social media. "I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU, and more importantly, I have no interest in any other job. My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."

LSU is a perennial national championship contender in multiple sports, including football, in which it is one of just two schools this century -- along with Ohio State -- to win multiple national championships with different coaches. That makes the athletic director job one of the best in the country.

The Tigers are not only in search of a new athletic director but are also set to hire a football coach after the firing of Brian Kelly. Interim athletic director Verge Ausberry and the LSU Board of Supervisors will oversee the coaching search.

"I am very fortunate to work alongside President Morehead, the Athletic Association Board, Governor Brian Kemp, and the Board of Regents, who share a deep commitment to excellence and to the success of Georgia Athletics," Brooks said. "This is home to me, and I'm honored to play a part in the incredible progress we've made together. The best days for Georgia Athletics are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on the championship standard we've established here in Athens. Let's go have some fun in Jacksonville! Go Dawgs!"

Brooks has a terrific job of his own at Georgia. The Bulldogs' football program won back-to-back national championships in his first two years in the athletic director role, giving him a roaring start to his tenure. He previously served in multiple administrative roles in Athens, first joining the football program in 2008 as director of football operations and working his way up the athletic department ladder from 2016 onward.