One week after stunning No. 1 Georgia, Auburn will try to replicate that effort against No. 18 LSU. Auburn will have the Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd on it side, but the team faces an uphill battle in the pursuit of two major upsets.

Going into its open date, Auburn was coming off a loss to Tennessee and needed something to build upon. An upset of the No. 1 team in the country on the road will certainly suffice, and now Alex Golesh must find a way to sustain that momentum. If Auburn is going to give itself a shot to slay SEC dragons in consecutive weeks, it will need to put the game on the shoulders of Byrum Brown again. He totaled 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

On the other hand, LSU will have to be wary of entering a hostile environment given its recent history. The team has lost both of its road games this season, and Lane Kiffin's struggles away from home date back to when he first accepted the Ole Miss job. The Baton Rouge-based Tigers just shut out a shorthanded Mississippi State team in Death Valley, and Sam Leavitt played the first clean game of his LSU tenure. He'll need to replicate that performance in Auburn.

Before this battle of the Tigers begins, we have everything you need to know about the matchup.

LSU vs. Auburn: Need to know

LSU's road woes: LSU is the clear favorite in this game, but it has struggled to win road games lately. The Tigers have dropped eight straight road games, which is the third-longest streak in school history. LSU is 0-2 on the road this fall, and Kiffin hasn't fared well away from home throughout his SEC coaching career. Between stops at Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU, Kiffin is 14-16. Winning on the road is hard, but LSU can't make it even harder.

Run, Bryum, run: If Auburn is going to put its best foot forward this weekend -- and for the rest of the season -- Brown will have to use his legs to create offense. That worked last week in Athens, as Brown toted the rock on 26 attempts, which included five sacks. The catch is that Brown will be exposed to more hits, which increases his risk for injury. Because of that, if Auburn can get its traditional run game rolling, that takes some of the workload off Brown's legs.

Auburn trying to go back-to-back: Can Auburn pull off two stunners in a row? The Tigers haven't picked up wins over ranked teams in consecutive weeks since they rattled off three straight against Georgia, Alabama and Missouri in 2013. The trouble is that Auburn hasn't played well at home against ranked opponents of late, which is somewhat surprising given the general mystique around Jordan-Hare Stadium. The team is 1-9 in its last 10 home games against top-25 teams.

Where to watch LSU vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

LSU vs. Auburn prediction, picks

What Auburn did last week will be commendable -- and fans will remember it forever -- but it was also extremely improbable. Georgia out-gained Auburn by 74 yards, and the Tigers barely pulled out a win despite a plus-3 turnover margin. LSU's defense is athletic enough to contain Brown, and the offense is capable of putting up big numbers. It's possible the crowd and Auburn defense give Sam Leavitt trouble, but LSU is capable of winning this game by double-digits. Pick: LSU -9.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -7.5 LSU Auburn LSU LSU LSU Auburn Auburn LSU LSU SU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

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