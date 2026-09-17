With LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt's status for Saturday night's showdown against Ole Miss now in question, attention shifts further down the depth chart. Fortunately for the Tigers, it's built tremendous depth at the most important position on the field.

In the Wednesday night SEC availability report, Leavitt was listed as doubtful. Taking Lane Kiffin at face value could be a foolish exercise, but Leavitt is dealing with "soreness" and "spasms," according to 247Sports.

According to SEC terminology, players listed as doubtful are "unlikely to play due to significant concerns." Those players have roughly a 25 percent chance of suiting up for the game.

If Leavitt is sidelined for a top-10 clash with the Rebels, the Tigers aren't necessarily up a creek without a paddle. Leavitt was one of three transfer quarterbacks LSU acquired in the offseason, and the other two have flashed high-end talent, either at the college level or as a high-profile recruit.

Throughout the offseason, Elon transfer Landen Clark and USC transfer Husan Longstreet battled to win the backup job. Their exact roles weren't clear until Leavitt was pulled from a season-opening blowout against Clemson, which gave everyone a better indication of who would get the first reps if Leavitt missed time.

Let's dive into LSU's two options behind Leavitt, both of whom should give fans hope that the Tigers can win this week, regardless of who starts.

Landen Clark (Junior)

Clark was the least heralded of the Tigers' three quarterback additions in the offseason, and it's easy to understand why. An unranked recruit out of high school, Clark didn't have the pedigree of Leavitt or Longstreet, and he wound up in the FCS at Elon.

Clark did open some eyes last season as he completed 56.0% of his passes for 2,321 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Much like Leavitt, Clark's legs are a huge weapon, and he rushed for 614 and 11 touchdowns. After leading Elon to a 6-6 record and a 4-4 mark in conference play, Clark was named the 2025 CAA Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"He was young and playing on that level, but what you saw was explosiveness as a playmaker," one Group of Six general manager told 247Sports' Chris Hummer. "Not only with his feet, but in the pass game, too. He's super twitched up, can make all the throws. It's natural. Strong arm."

Going into Week 1, Clark was listed as the third-string quarterback, but he came in before Longstreet once the season-opener against Clemson got out of hand. Clark didn't do anything to lose his backup job in that game -- connecting on five of his seven pass attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Clearly, Clark has done enough to win the trust of Lane Kiffin and the offensive coaching staff. If Leavitt is unable to play this weekend, Clark would get the first crack at Ole Miss based on the first two games. The question then becomes: how patient will the Tigers be with Clark if he struggles out of the gate? The team has a highly touted player waiting in the wings if Clark can't perform in a hostile environment.

Husan Longstreet (Sophomore)

It's impossible to find a better third-string quarterback in college football. Longstreet is a former five-star recruit and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 signing class, per 247Sports.

Longstreet spent his freshman season at USC but transferred to LSU in the offseason in hopes of developing under Kiffin, and has generally been viewed as the future of the quarterback position in Baton Rouge.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Longstreet remain on the bench when Leavitt exited the Clemson game. Longstreet eventually got limited action in Week 1 -- once Clark was pulled from the contest -- but he attempted just one pass and completed it for 33 yards. Longstreet didn't get on the field in LSU's 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech in Week 2.

Longstreet also boasts dual-threat ability, and there's little doubt about his raw talent. Coming out of high school, 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins projected him as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft and compared him to former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

If the Tigers have to turn to their third-string quarterback in Oxford, they may actually be in good hands. How often can you say that?