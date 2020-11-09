LSU's national title defense hasn't exactly gone as planned, and a new concern has entered the fold on Monday. Coach Ed Orgeron announced during his weekly press conference that the team is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak as the annual SEC West showdown with No. 1 Alabama looms this weekend.

"We are dealing with COVID and contact tracing I can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation," Orgeron said. "We do have some players who have COVID and have some players in quarantine."

Orgeron did not release the specific the number of players and staff members impacted by the novel coronavirus. He did, however, reveal that some of the players affected are starters.

"It started last week," Orgeron said. "Probably Tuesday or Wednesday, I was told of some guys who had COVID. And the numbers are high because of the quarantine. That's when you get into the low (scholarship) numbers."

The SEC protocols mandate that a team must have a minimum of 53 healthy scholarship players heading into a game, including at least one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen in order to play.

NCAA guidelines state that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 10 days and have three days without symptoms before returning to action. Individuals who have been in "high-risk" contact with infected people must sit for 14 days. "High-risk" contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes without face covering.

Orgeron also announced Monday that starting quarterback Myles Brennan will not be available vs. the Crimson Tide due to an abdomen injury that has caused him to miss LSU's previous two games.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Tide is set for 6 p.m. ET in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday.