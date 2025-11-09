LSU interim coach Frank Harris benched veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter of the Tigers' game at No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night. The hook came amid continued struggles for LSU's offense as the Tigers trailed 17-6 when backup Michael Van Buren Jr. entered.

Nussmeier started 9 for 9, but his hot start fizzled amid more sloppy play from the LSU offensive line. Alabama frequently dropped seven or eight men in coverage against the Tigers, who have struggled to run the football all season. Even with a minimal pass rush, Bama was able to make Nussmeier uncomfortable.

Harris, in his first game as the interim coach following Brian Kelly's firing, pulled Nussmeier after he took a 14-yard sack that backed LSU out of the red zone. A couple of three-and-outs preceded that big loss, and Harris was seen lighting into Nussmeier on the sideline after one unproductive series.

Van Buren garnered significant playing time as a freshman at Mississippi State last season before transferring to LSU as a potential heir to Nussmeier. The idea of Van Buren supplanting Nussmeier for any reason aside from injury in the 2025 campaign would have been viewed as far-fetched entering the season. But Nussmeier has been underwhelming after throwing for 4,052 yards last season, and LSU has nothing to lose at this juncture.

The Tigers play home games against Arkansas and Western Kentucky this before traveling to No. 11 Oklahoma to close the regular season.

Serious opportunity for Michael Van Buren Jr.

Van Buren entered late in the fourth quarter of LSU's 49-25 loss at Texas A&M two weeks ago, but Saturday's circumstances were significantly different. Against the Aggies, the game was out of reach when Van Buren got the nod.

On Saturday, the Tigers remained within striking distance with over a quarter left to play when they made the change. It was Van Buren's most substantive game action since he completed 10 of 12 passes in a blowout victory over LSU on Sept. 20.

Redshirt question for Van Buren

Van Buren can appear in up to four regular-season games before losing his chance to claim 2025 as a redshirt campaign. Saturday's appearance was his third. That creates an interesting dynamic for Van Buren and LSU's interim staff to navigate.

If they think he's their best option for the final three games, that would require both parties to be willing to sacrifice the possibility of a redshirt. In this era, eligibility is money. However, potentially getting the chance to start the season's final three games would allow Van Buren to increase his value.

Nussmeier's complicated legacy

Nussmeier would likely have been drafted last year if he'd opted to forego his final season of eligibility. His decision to return was celebrated by LSU fans and the staff. He was viewed as a Heisman Trophy contender and as a likely beneficiary of LSU's improved defense. While the Tigers have improved defensively in 2025, their offensive line and rushing attack have been nonexistent.

Those glaring deficiencies left the fairly immobile Nussmeier with no choice but to play "hero ball" on many occasions. Consequently, he often appears unsettled and jittery in the pocket. On a few occasions against Alabama, he missed open receivers or didn't get his feet set before making throws. Such scenes have become the norm for Nussmeier in 2025.