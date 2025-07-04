While you are hopefully enjoying pyrotechnics from a safe distance this weekend, many college football playcallers are hoping their offseason work results in major fireworks this fall.

Personnel, coaching acumen and schedule favorability play big roles in projecting the nation's most explosive offenses in 2025. We're keeping this one strictly Power Four-heavy with an emphasis on impact portal additions and proven returning talent.

For schemes to be effective, they need execution and fluidity. We're expecting this group of teams to find themselves near the top of several statistical categories this fall, including scoring offense, total offense and points per play.

From Ohio State's WRs to Texas' EDGEs: A college football superteam built from the FBS's best position groups Chris Hummer

10. Miami Hurricanes

Key additions: Carson Beck, QB (Georgia); Keelan Marion, WR (BYU); CJ Daniels, WR (LSU)

Offensive strengths: Play-caller Shannon Dawson's third down and red zone decisions

The Hurricanes led the nation in scoring offense and total offense last season with Cam Ward at quarterback, and hope to ride Beck's big arm to another explosive year. Dawson won't reinvent the wheel, but subtle tweaks will be made to accommodate Beck -- who isn't the off-schedule playmaker Ward was. Miami led the country in third-down conversion rate last fall and generating that level of success in money-down situations again could push the Hurricanes to the playoff for the first time.

Key additions: Rahsul Faison, RB (Utah State); Malik Clark, WR (freshman); Brian Rowe Jr. (freshman); Jordan Dingle, TE (Kentucky)

Offensive strengths: Dynamic quarterback

The Gamecocks will go as far as LaNorris Sellers takes them this season, a solid plan for first-year OC Mike Shula given his signal caller's rise to prominence last fall. No quarterback in the country was more productive over the final six starts of the season. Sellars helped South Carolina remain in playoff contention with several come-from-behind wins over nationally-ranked teams. Five defensive starters from the 2024 team were selected in the NFL Draft in April, so the offense may have to do some heavy-lifting this season in Columbia.

Key additions: Fernando Mendoza, QB (Cal); Roman Hemby, RB (Maryland); Pat Coogan, OL (Notre Dame); Tyler Morris, WR (Michigan)

Offensive strengths: Red-zone scoring

Out of respect for Curt Cignetti, don't undervalue Indiana this offseason. Cignetti essentially guaranteed early success with the Hoosiers and backed that up in Year 1 with an explosive offense. The schedule stiffens in 2025 by Big Ten standards, but Indiana's ability to light up the scoreboard should still remain. Expect Hemby, a speedy transfer from Maryland, to become the new featured option inside the 20 after the Hoosiers led the country in red-zone touchdowns last fall with 55.

Key additions: Luke Hasz, TE (Arkansas); Harrison Wallace, WR (Penn State); De'Zhaun Stribling, WR (Oklahoma State); Patrick Kutas, OL (Arkansas)

Offensive strengths: Tempo

Pencil in Lane Kiffin to put out an elite offense every year, regardless of personnel. This unit is almost entirely new as the Rebels move on from the Jaxson Dart era with Austin Simmons taking over under center. The Rebels slowed things down ever so slightly last season, ranking 12th nationally and third in the Power Four in seconds per play, but still averaged 7.3 yards per play. Only Miami was better. And like a few other teams in this fireworks ranking, Ole Miss may have to win a couple shootouts against elite-tier competition given the questions on the other side of the football.

Key additions: John Mateer, QB (Washington State); Jaydn Ott, RB (Cal)

Offensive strengths: Philosophical overhaul

Oklahoma's offense will be unrecognizable early this season as the Sooners as former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle implements his version of the Air Raid. Mateer has already proven he can produce in Arbuckle's system after for 3,139 yards and rushed for another 826 last season with the Cougars. Oklahoma hopes the bottle-rocket spring signing of Ott brings a 1,000-yard rusher -- or more -- to Norman this fall.

Key additions: CJ Donaldson, RB (West Virginia); Phillip Daniels, OT (Minnesota); Quincy Porter, WR (freshman)

Offensive strengths: College football's most dynamic weapon at receiver

As incredible as Jeremiah Smith is on the outside, teams can't sell out in stopping him. Doing so is going to lead a big day from fellow receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss. Redshirt freshman Julian Sayin takes over for Will Howard at quarterback. The biggest question? How will the Buckeyes replicate the numbers posted by departing running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

Key additions: Reggie Virgil, WR (Miami, Ohio); Terrance Carter, TE (Louisiana); Will Jados, OT (Miami, Ohio)

Offensive strengths: Veteran quarterback, strong core up front

No Big 12 team pushed more resources toward the center of the table this offseason than the Red Raiders. Given the personnel losses on defense and questions at the back end, we expect Texas Tech to be one of the nation's top-scoring offenses this fall given its sheer number of possessions. By necessity, the Red Raiders will have to produce through the air and find a replacement for Tahj Brooks in the run game.

Key additions: Emmett Mosley V, WR (Stanford); Kaliq Lockett, WR (freshman)

Offensive strengths: Heisman frontrunner at quarterback (Arch Manning a +600 bet, according to FanDuel Sportsbook), stellar backfield

Arch Manning will drive the offense in 2025, but the combination of Quintrevion Wisner and C.J. Baxter at running back -- along with former five-star Ryan Wingo emerging as the go-to receiving threat -- will ultimately define Texas' season. Steve Sarkisian's offenses are always productive, and this group will be explosive if a couple of new starters up front can give these playmakers time and space to operate.

Key additions: Barion Brown, WR (Kentucky); Destyn Hill, WR (Florida State); Nic Anderson, WR (Oklahoma); Bauer Sharpe, TE (Oklahoma),

Offensive strengths: Veteran quarterback, superior pass-catcher depth

Blessed with the potential top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at quarterback, Brian Kelly is expecting his best season yet at LSU. The Tigers signed the nation's top-ranked class in the transfer portal, ensuring Garrett Nussmeier has ample targets in the passing game. Play-caller Joe Sloan has coached one Heisman winner previously in Jayden Daniels and could have another. Don't sleep on 5-foot-9 ballcarrier Caden Durham, either. He registered 753 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman last fall despite LSU's pass-centric scheme.

Key additions: Tristan Smith, WR (Southeast Missouri State)

Offensive strengths: Elite quarterback, expansive wideout room

Outside of running back Phil Mafah (1,115 yards, eight touchdowns in 2024) and tight end Jake Briningstool, the Tigers bring every key piece back to a team that won the ACC and reached the playoff last season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has a realistic shot at setting the league's single-season touchdown record in his third campaign under Garrett Riley as Clemson's offensive coordinator. You're not going to find a better wideout trio than Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, either.