LSU vs. Clemson live updates: Tigers clash in primetime as Lane Kiffin era kicks off in Baton Rouge

The beginning of the Lane Kiffin era. A crucial refresh for Dabo Swinney. Beyond the action on the field at LSU's Death Valley, intense off-field intrigue has hovered over Clemson and No. 11 LSU heading into tonight's kickoff.

LSU opted not to play former NFL players after a tense, nose-to-nose showdown with the SEC and NCAA last week. Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris were not included on the roster, one day after a Louisiana judge ruled in their favor and cleared the way for LSU to play them. The contentious buildup featured exchanged threats, involvement from state attorneys general, public criticism from Swinney — who labeled LSU's effort "embarrassing" — and a federal lawsuit filed by the SEC against LSU and Kiffin.

In the end, there's always Saturday. None of it really matters. A game will be played. A winner will emerge.

Coming off its toughest season in 15 years, Clemson urgently seeks momentum. LSU enters as the favorite, bolstered by quarterback Sam Leavitt and the country's top-ranked transfer class.

Let's kick it off.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Clemson in a Week 1 showdown.