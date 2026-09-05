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LSU vs. Clemson live updates: Tigers clash in primetime as Lane Kiffin era kicks off in Baton Rouge

Live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU and Clemson meet in a Week 1 marquee matchup

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The beginning of the Lane Kiffin era. A crucial refresh for Dabo Swinney. Beyond the action on the field at LSU's Death Valley, intense off-field intrigue has hovered over Clemson and No. 11 LSU heading into tonight's kickoff.

LSU opted not to play former NFL players after a tense, nose-to-nose showdown with the SEC and NCAA last week. Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris were not included on the roster, one day after a Louisiana judge ruled in their favor and cleared the way for LSU to play them. The contentious buildup featured exchanged threats, involvement from state attorneys general, public criticism from Swinney — who labeled LSU's effort "embarrassing" — and a federal lawsuit filed by the SEC against LSU and Kiffin.

In the end, there's always Saturday. None of it really matters. A game will be played. A winner will emerge.

Coming off its toughest season in 15 years, Clemson urgently seeks momentum. LSU enters as the favorite, bolstered by quarterback Sam Leavitt and the country's top-ranked transfer class.

Let's kick it off.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Clemson in a Week 1 showdown. 

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LSU is brand new

LSU has a lot of talent on its roster, but many of these pieces are new. Kiffin brought in an incredible haul in the portal, led by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, but will everything gel immediately under the bright lights in Death Valley? It's a legitimate question.

 
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Clemson's new QB

It took a while to announce, but Christopher Vizzina will start at quarterback for Clemson. The three-year backup takes over an offense that needs a spark under Morris, who also takes over an offense that struggled to protect the quarterback and failed to produce an elite receiver. Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore will need to step up to get this offense back on track. 

 
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LSU opts for brief nuclear football disarmament

LSU laid down its sword. 

For now.

LSU did not include Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, two former Ole Miss players who signed NFL contracts this offseason, on the roster it submitted to the College Sports Commission on Friday. Neither will play in the Tigers' season opener Saturday against Clemson, despite Wright telling reporters on Thursday he expected to. That move comes one day after a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, judge granted a preliminary injunction that allowed for LSU to roster the players

LSU opts for brief nuclear football disarmament in SEC standoff, but this battle isn't over
John Talty
LSU opts for brief nuclear football disarmament in SEC standoff, but this battle isn't over
John Talty
September 5, 2026, 8:30 PM
Sep. 05, 2026, 4:30 pm EDT
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