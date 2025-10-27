LSU is the latest major college football job opening this season after firing Brian Kelly on Sunday, one day after a humiliating home loss to Texas A&M dropped the team from the national rankings. The best available job in college football, LSU's previous three coaches before Kelly all won national championships in Baton Rouge. It's at least part of the reason the Tigers' power brass was quick to pull the plug on the former Notre Dame coach.

LSU always recruits at an elite level, has sizable resources and is widely considered a destination gig within the industry. Lofty expectations is one parameter of the job that could spark possible pause from candidates. Kelly was 34-14 overall and 5-3 this season before the Tigers said enough was enough. Much like James Franklin's exit at Penn State, LSU expects annual College Football Playoff appearances and no down seasons.

According to SportsLine oddsmakers, here are a few names to watch in LSU's search. Notable longshots outside of the top 10 odds include Oregon's Dan Lanning (+3000), Clemson's Dabo Swinney (+5000) and Nick Saban (+10000).

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss coach (+200)

Jimmy Sexton is setting the table for this client with LSU and Florida open this cycle as the Rebels surge to the top of the SEC's potential group of playoff teams. The timeline is a bit wonky since the Tigers and Gators are going to want a hire in place by December, when recruiting kicks into high gear before the first round of the CFP. Kiffin likely has his choice of either job in this instance, or he could choose to stay put in Oxford and be one of the nation's highest-paid coaches regardless.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane coach (+250)

This makes a lot of sense if the Tigers choose to go the Group of Six route and not put too much of an emphasis on big-name splash. Sumrall was a part of staffs at Kentucky and Ole Miss before success at Troy and Tulane. He's a Kentucky alumnus, but that job still belongs to Mark Stoops for the time being. Sumrall has a lot of the qualities ex-Florida coach Billy Napier had during his run at Louisiana before the SEC program took a stab at him leading the Gators.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator (+400)

Brady left LSU as the Tigers' hot-shot offensive coordinator following its 2019 perfect season with Joe Burrow, landing in the NFL as the Panthers' play-caller. He spent two seasons in Carolina before joining the Bills and has worked alongside star quarterback Josh Allen since. Brady's on Penn State's target list, too.

James Franklin, ex-Penn State coach (+700)

There's recent rumblings of Franklin perhaps dipping his toes into ACC waters at Virginia Tech, but LSU would be far more salivating given his previous success in the SEC at Vanderbilt. Franklin made it clear earlier this month following his firing at Penn State that he's going to coach in 2026, and his mindset of winning an eventual national championship hasn't changed.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri coach (+800)

It's tough sledding the rest of the way for the Tigers this season after losing their second quarterback, Beau Pribula, to what looks like a season-ending ankle injury over the weekend. He could return at some point, but Missouri's taking on water after the Vanderbilt loss. He's another coach doing more with less and is one of the SEC's winningest over the last three seasons. Florida could get him if the Gators lose out on Kiffin.

Jeff Brohm, Louisville coach (+900)

By all accounts, Brohm is happy at Louisville, but can he actually compete for and win a national championship with the Cardinals? That's unlikely. The recent win over a more-talented Miami squad opened a lot of eyes nationally from those on search committees at current openings. Brohm's considered an ace on game days and has shown an ability to recruit the portal with roster-flipping success.

Jimbo Fisher, ex-Texas A&M coach (+1500)

Fisher wants back in coaching following his firing in College Station during the 2023 season. He won a national championship at Florida State, but didn't manage the same level of success with the Aggies despite comparable resources and a top-ranked signing class during his tenure. Asked about his future plans recently with more than a half-dozen major jobs open, the ACC analyst and former LSU assistant under Nick Saban made it clear:

"I want to coach somewhere that's committed to winning," Fisher said this month. "Just make sure they give us the resources to be able to win. I know it's about money, but you've got to have the resources to put into the game to win and do it the right way. The grass is just as green everywhere."

Of note: LSU athletic director Scott Woodward lured Fisher to Texas A&M from Florida State, but that now at least connects him to two of the biggest buyouts in college football history.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech coach (+1000)

The leader of the ACC's only remaining unbeaten, this Georgia Tech alumnus has a line-of-scrimmage focus, and discipline is top priority for him. Those were not program staples at LSU under Kelly. Key's done more will less in Atlanta and has the Yellow Jackets inside the top 10 this season, competing for their first entry into the CFP.

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt coach (+1800)

If Lea is managing an elite season at his alma mater, imagine the possibilities at a football-first university like LSU with considerably different admission standards and commitments to winning? Much like Key, Lea's a no-nonsense coach who is driven by a player-first mentality and attention to detail.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame coach (+2000)

Freeman's name immediately popped up on Florida's initial list of sizzling targets, but that quickly fizzled. Would LSU hire another Notre Dame coach without SEC ties after Kelly's failed tenure? That's hard to say. Freeman is one of several sitting coaches at an elite program who could get a call from the Tigers, simply to gauge an interest level.