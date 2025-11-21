LSU is in hot pursuit of Lane Kiffin in a coaching search saga that continues to dominate the SEC news cycle. And in the event the Tigers do secure Kiffin as their replacement for Brian Kelly, they already have eyes on targets for their assistant coaching positions, including one name particularly familiar to those in Baton Rouge: Ed Orgeron. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz has reported that LSU is open to hiring its former head coach to a role on Kiffin's staff.

Orgeron, who led LSU to the 2019 national championship as the highlight of his six-year tenure as the Tigers' coach from 2016-21, has been out of work since his firing four years ago. He made it known last month that he would be open to a return to coaching and, particularly, to LSU.

"I love LSU," Orgeron said in October. "I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I coached with coach [Les] Miles being the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers. And I'm getting back to coaching. For sure I'd consider it. No doubt."

Orgeron would be a natural fit on Kiffin's staff. Not only does he hold strong ties to LSU as a former player and national title-winning coach, but his relationship with Kiffin dates back more than two decades and spans multiple schools.

Kiffin and Orgeron, both assistants at the time, first shared a staff at USC during the peak of the Pete Carroll era. They reunited in 2009 when Kiffin, then the head coach at Tennessee, hired Orgeron as an assistant. The two moved back to USC the following year when Kiffin took the Trojans job, and after Kiffin's ouster in 2013, Orgeron took over as interim coach.

Before LSU potentially brings Orgeron back to Baton Rouge, it obviously first has to get a deal done with Kiffin. That is no forgone conclusion as, at this point in a whirlwind process, it seems there is no telling whether the Ole Miss headman will take the job, bolt for Florida or stay with the Rebels. Adding to the drama this week, Kiffin's family took visits to Gainesville and Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss wants clarity in Kiffin's decision-making process, and while he pushed back on the idea that the Rebels gave him an "ultimatum" to either shut down his suitors or pack his bags, the lack of finality only seems to get more awkward by the day. There could come a point where the sides must decide whether to press on with College Football Playoff preparations or part ways, and according to CBS Sports' John Talty, if Ole Miss is not convinced that Kiffin is committed to the Rebels long-term, it will not let him coach in the postseason.