The outcome of Saturday night's game in Oxford, Mississippi, wasn't the only loss for LSU, as the Tigers were also dealt a couple of blows on the injury front during the 32-24 loss to Ole Miss.

An MRI on Sunday showed that standout defensive back Dashawn Spears sustained a season-ending ACL injury, sources tell CBS Sports. LSU star tight end Trey'Dez Green is also set to miss time due to an apparent knee injury, though -- on a positive note -- Green didn't tear any ligaments, according to a Facebook post from his mother.

It's unclear how much time Green, a first-round NFL draft prospect, will miss.

Surgery won't be needed, per Green's mother. However, she noted that he did sustain "some bad sprains and bruises."

"He will miss some games and that's (OK)," his mother wrote in the Facebook post. "Most importantly is getting better. Everything will fall in place."

As for Spears, his injury is a tough development.

The junior was breaking out to the point that, even with him being in his first season as a full-time starter, NFL scouts had mentioned him recently as an emerging prospect for next year's NFL draft.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin said after the game on Saturday that neither injury "seemed very well," but didn't provide any updates during a media conference call on Sunday.

The next game for Kiffin and the No. 10 Tigers comes at home against No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday.