LSU DB Greedy Williams, a potential top-10 pick, declares for the 2019 NFL Draft

LSU redshirt sophomore defensive back Greedy Williams announced Sunday on Twitter that he will forgo his final two years of eligibility with the Tigers and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family," Williams wrote. "My blessings also include my LSU Tiger Family, both on and off the field. It is with those abundant blessings in mind that I have chosen to pursue to enter the 2019 NFL Draft."

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound native of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been one of the stars of the LSU secondary during each of his two seasons on the field with the Tigers. He notched 33 tackles and two interceptions in 2018, and tied for third in the nation in interceptions in 2017 with six. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2017 from the media and made the second-team in the coaches vote.

Williams is the No. 3 overall draft prospect in CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso's latest prospect rankings.

"Williams looked the part of CB1 with three pass breakups against Arkansas," Trapasso wrote in his scouting report on Nov. 21. "His size, length, and smooth athleticism make him an ideal outside cornerback at the next level. Also, he's not solely a man-to-man corner or zone defender. He has experience in (and production from) a variety of coverages."

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Sunday in his teleconference that he has not spoken to Williams about his status for the bowl game, but will soon. No. 11 LSU will face No. 8 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.