LSU defensive end Damien Shanklin is being investigated by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office and campus police after being accused of rape by a female student, according to ESPN.

The student made her allegations public in a TikTok video posted Sept. 14 and has reportedly asked police to pursue a criminal case against Shanklin, whose original suspension was overturned in a Title IX case. The original police report was filed against Shanklin in October 2025.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office confirmed to ESPN that an investigation is underway, but offered no further comment on the matter.

The LSU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX found Shanklin responsible for "forcible rape" in July and handed down a one-year suspension according to documents reviewed by ESPN, but the player appealed the decision and saw his punishment reduced to probation.

Attorneys for Shanklin said in a statement to USA Today their client is fully-cooperating in the investigation and maintains his innocence.

"What has been portrayed on social media and in the news thus far, is not a full account of all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this situation," the statement reads from Grant L. Willis and Morgan H. Johnson of the Taylor Porter Law firm. "Given this is an ongoing criminal investigation, all facts are not publicly available to not compromise the criminal investigation. We simply ask that the court of public opinion cease to make any assumptions about any person involved until more information is publicly available."

According to Title IX documents reviewed by ESPN, the victim alleges Shanklin sent her $1,000 to not press charges after an initial encounter inside the player's residence .

The accuser went public on TikTok after Shanklin appealed and received probation.

"That made my anxiety really, really bad because I don't want to face this person, so this caused me to go online full time, and now I'm just trying to speak on my story because LSU does really protect their athletes, especially their football players," the accuser said in her social media video. "I really just wanted to bring awareness upon this situation because I'm just dealing with a lot right now, and I think that this story needs to be heard."

LSU told USA Today its Title IX polices and procedures were "strictly followed" in the case involving Shanklin.

"LSU and its current administration take very seriously any allegations of misconduct involving students on our campuses. Safety and security must be our number one priority," LSU president Wade Rousse said. "Let me assure everyone that this incident has been handled professionally and that LSU has strictly followed our policies, procedures and best practices, including the Title IX process, to guide our actions to date.

"Now that a criminal complaint has been filed, our role is to continue cooperating with our law enforcement partners as they work through their investigatory process."

Lane Kiffin's most recent comments related to Shanklin came during the second week of fall camp in August when he confirmed the defensive end was not practicing with the team. Shanklin played in five games as a freshman last season with the Tigers and has not seen the field this fall.